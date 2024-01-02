Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bird Construction (BDT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bird Construction (TSE: BDT) recently:

12/20/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

12/14/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

12/13/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$18.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.25 to C$15.00.

11/8/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00.

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.29. 41,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$768.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Bird Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.65.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.6812279 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

