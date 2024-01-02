Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in December

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,717,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 1,424,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.1 days.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

Investor AB (publ) stock remained flat at $22.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

