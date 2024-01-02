Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in December

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,717,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 1,424,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.1 days.
Investor AB (publ) Price Performance
Investor AB (publ) stock remained flat at $22.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
