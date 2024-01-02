Investors Purchase High Volume of Bowlero Call Options (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 339% compared to the average daily volume of 1,472 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter worth $2,428,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter worth $3,936,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 37.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 573.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bowlero Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 1,199,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

