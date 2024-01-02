Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 299.14%. The company had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invitae by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

