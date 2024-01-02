Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

INVH stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

