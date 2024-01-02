Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,285 shares of company stock worth $7,149,368. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.