Iowa State Bank Acquires 146 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.55. 1,986,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.