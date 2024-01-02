Iowa State Bank Acquires 3,529 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.