Iowa State Bank Acquires 563 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.09% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $466,000.

LGLV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,716. The stock has a market cap of $844.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.88. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $146.13.

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

