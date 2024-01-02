Iowa State Bank Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 329.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

TFC traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,440. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.