Iowa State Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. 6,538,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,944,865. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.