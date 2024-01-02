Iowa State Bank Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

