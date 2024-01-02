Iowa State Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,566. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

