Iowa State Bank Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,897. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.44.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

