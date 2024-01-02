Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PFG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.34. 290,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,130. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

