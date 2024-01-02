Iowa State Bank Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,203,000 after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $87.37. 505,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,518. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

