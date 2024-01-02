Iowa State Bank Has $2.99 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. 3,103,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,959. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.