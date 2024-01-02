Iowa State Bank Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 944,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $76.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

