Iowa State Bank Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $144.98. 1,153,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,327. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.51. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

