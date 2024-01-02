Iowa State Bank Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

DUK traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. 1,496,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

