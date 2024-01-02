Iowa State Bank Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Salesforce by 13.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 54.5% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 256.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.00. 2,484,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,028. The company has a market capitalization of $246.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.03 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

