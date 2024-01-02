Iowa State Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $315,239,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.35. The stock had a trading volume of 566,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,838. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.