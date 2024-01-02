Iowa State Bank Purchases 2,212 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 5,203,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373,011. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

