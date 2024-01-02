Iowa State Bank Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.84. 1,298,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

