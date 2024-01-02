Iowa State Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.13. 5,064,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,524,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

