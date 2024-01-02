Iowa State Bank Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.44. 328,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

