Iowa State Bank Sells 140 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $134.37. 501,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,988. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.71.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

