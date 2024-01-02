Iowa State Bank Sells 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentum LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 52,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in BlackRock by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded down $10.17 on Tuesday, reaching $801.63. The company had a trading volume of 284,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is $723.61 and its 200-day moving average is $699.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

