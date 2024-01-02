Iowa State Bank Sells 3,426 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Masco by 615.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 65,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 30.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Masco by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 585,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

