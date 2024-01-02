Iowa State Bank Sells 3,720 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $155,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.04. 4,256,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,885,312. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.