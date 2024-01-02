Iowa State Bank Sells 389 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.2% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

UPS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

