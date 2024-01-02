Iowa State Bank Sells 702 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of DD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,171. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

