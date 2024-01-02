Iowa State Bank Sells 794 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 908,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,685. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

