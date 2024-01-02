Iowa State Bank Sells 8,055 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in ING Groep by 28.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $60,870,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 74,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 727,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 701,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ING traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

