Iowa State Bank Sells 886 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

PRU traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.92. 538,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

