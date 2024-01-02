Iowa State Bank Trims Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Trading Down 0.8 %

CHE traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $580.08. 29,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.78. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $596.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

