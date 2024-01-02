Iowa State Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

