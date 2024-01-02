IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.1 %

IPGP stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.25. 106,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,377. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,513,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,913. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Huntington National Bank increased its position in IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.