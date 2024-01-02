Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Up 5.5%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.07. 551,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,276,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRWD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

