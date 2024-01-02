iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,061 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 14.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 1.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $135,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.30. 1,044,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.