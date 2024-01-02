iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Boosted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY stock opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.