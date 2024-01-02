iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Increased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $94.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

