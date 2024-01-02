iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 33.3% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.08. 13,797,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,770,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

