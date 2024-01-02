iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.81

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.81 and last traded at $138.36, with a volume of 727602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.85.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,332,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

