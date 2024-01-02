iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $138.48. The company had a trading volume of 608,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,680. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average of $125.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

