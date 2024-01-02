iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $138.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

