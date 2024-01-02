iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.67

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.67 and last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 502925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

