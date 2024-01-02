iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.30

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.30 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 190279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 883,099 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after buying an additional 785,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,415,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after buying an additional 617,581 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

