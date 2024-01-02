iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) is FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 12.26% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 713,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTB opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

