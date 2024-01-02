iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.12

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 894482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

